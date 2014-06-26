My news...

Thursday, June 26, 2014

It is with a little sadness, and some excitement, that I shall be moving to a new beat in September for The Economist. I'm sad because I've had such a terribly wonderful time covering the Midwest with all its warm, funny, sometimes crazy people and my family has thrived in Chicago. I'm happy though because I will be the new healthcare correspondent. I'll be focusing on business and technology, and what it means.

I'll be based in Chicago until autumn 2015, when I will return to London.

What this means
From August, Rosemarie Ward in New York will be covering my beat for a few months--and she will also take over the national education beat. Sometime in the late autumn I will look forward to welcoming the new Midwest correspondent: Vendeline von Bredow.

