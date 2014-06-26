My news...

I'll be based in Chicago until autumn 2015, when I will return to London.
What this means
From August, Rosemarie Ward in New York will be covering my beat for a few months--and she will also take over the national education beat. Sometime in the late autumn I will look forward to welcoming the new Midwest correspondent: Vendeline von Bredow.
